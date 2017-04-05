Katy Perry Admits Insecurities in Search for ‘Hot’ Photo of Herself

By Robyn Collins

Even Cover Girls get insecure about their appearance. Katy Perry had one of those moments late Tuesday night and admitted it to her social media followers.

“Was feeling insecure about my last two posts so…,” Perry captioned the photo.

She screengrabbed the image she found when she Googled “Katy Perry hot.” It was a sexy kitchen shot of the singer in a bra top and jean shorts.

was feeling insecure about my last two posts so A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

Related: Katy Perry’s New Shoe Line is Pretty Whimsical

In one of the posts she referred to, she was in the process of getting a face massage. She captioned the shot, “WHEN UR ROLLIN CALLS WITH UR A&R BUT TRYING TO MASSAGE THE STRESS OUT YA JAW AT THE SAME TIME CAUSE EVERYTHING IS COMING TO A HEAD!”

WHEN UR ROLLIN CALLS WITH UR A&R BUT TRYING TO MASSAGE THE STRESS OUT YA JAW AT THE SAME TIME CAUSE EVERYTHING IS COMING TO A HEAD❗(scroll right for full trauma) A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

For an April Fool’s prank, the pop star had also previously shared a throwback makeup-free pic of herself in a sports bra, teasing that the shot would be the “cover” for her next album.