How You Should Ride An Escalator

April 5, 2017 2:42 AM
Should you WALK or just STAND on an escalator?

The “New York Times” recently asked some experts to figure out whether it’s better to walk up an escalator or just stand there. And the results were unanimous: If everyone just stood there, we’d all get to the top at a faster average speed.

When some people stand and some people walk, it causes a backup, a line, and general chaos . . . so it takes walkers 46 seconds and standers 138 seconds. If everyone just stood there, we’d all get to the top in 59 seconds.

