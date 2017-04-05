Chance the Rapper For Mayor

Jill Devine April 5, 2017 11:06 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Chance the Rapper, Chicago, education, illinois, Mayor, Public Education, twitter

If you’ve been following Chance the Rapper, you know he’s been doing a ton to help out public education in Chicago, his hometown.  If you haven’t been following along … well, Chance the Rapper is doing all he can to help out public education in his hometown :).

Now his fans want him to run for Mayor!  A website has been created and it states,

“It’s time for change . . . We want a mayor who will fight for public education.  We want a mayor who will reinvest in black and brown communities on the South and West Sides.  We want a mayor who will address our epidemic of gun violence without the brutality of police or prisons.”

A Twitter handle has also been created:

I wonder what Chance thinks about all of this!

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live