Chance the Rapper For Mayor

If you’ve been following Chance the Rapper, you know he’s been doing a ton to help out public education in Chicago, his hometown. If you haven’t been following along … well, Chance the Rapper is doing all he can to help out public education in his hometown :).
Now his fans want him to run for Mayor! A website has been created and it states,
“It’s time for change . . . We want a mayor who will fight for public education. We want a mayor who will reinvest in black and brown communities on the South and West Sides. We want a mayor who will address our epidemic of gun violence without the brutality of police or prisons.”
A Twitter handle has also been created:
I wonder what Chance thinks about all of this!