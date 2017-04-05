Chance the Rapper For Mayor

If you’ve been following Chance the Rapper, you know he’s been doing a ton to help out public education in Chicago, his hometown. If you haven’t been following along … well, Chance the Rapper is doing all he can to help out public education in his hometown :).

Now his fans want him to run for Mayor! A website has been created and it states,

“It’s time for change . . . We want a mayor who will fight for public education. We want a mayor who will reinvest in black and brown communities on the South and West Sides. We want a mayor who will address our epidemic of gun violence without the brutality of police or prisons.”

A Twitter handle has also been created:

There's a campaign to make @chancetherapper the mayor of Chicago!! You never know… weirder things have happened 😂 Jez #Chano4Mayor pic.twitter.com/NKS42Q1QKg — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) April 5, 2017

.@chancetherapper has been getting involved in Chicago politics, and now some people think he should be mayor. https://t.co/rpvSLJbMMH pic.twitter.com/AtyhAHGPnT — The FADER (@thefader) April 5, 2017

A new campaign calls on Chance the Rapper to run for mayor https://t.co/puJpwpyTlE — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) April 4, 2017

I wonder what Chance thinks about all of this!