Celebrity Exes Who Had To Work Together

It is difficult when you are dating somebody you work with, and then break up, but STILL have to work together. It happens to celebrities all the time. Here are some examples:

1. Christina and Tarek El Moussa from “Flip or Flop”. Their divorce has gotten pretty heated, but they’re still filming the show together.

2. Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder on “The Vampire Diaries”. They broke up in 2013, then won Best Chemistry at the 2014 “People’s Choice Awards”. Nina said, quote, “It’s a good thing it’s not awkward.”

3. Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki on “The Big Bang Theory”. They dated for two years before breaking up in 2010. But they’re still legitimately close friends.

4. Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody on “The O.C.” Even though they broke up, their characters got MARRIED at the end of the series.

5. Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray from “One Tree Hill”. They divorced in 2006 after a mere FIVE MONTHS of marriage supposedly because he cheated with Paris Hilton.

