If you had to spend a day away from your family, dog, and phone… Which would you miss MOST?

A new survey asked people: If you had to spend an entire day away from your family, your pets, your friends, and your phone, which one would you miss the most?

And the number one answer is . . . your PHONE, with 24% of the vote. 9% of people would miss their pets the most . . . 7% would miss their family . . . and 3% would miss their best friend.

SAD!

