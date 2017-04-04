Viral Video: Chris Evans Talks End Of Captain America

Is Chris Evans really DONE playing Captain America?

I hate to break it to you, Marvel fans, but Chris Evans might be on his way out as Captain America.

On “Ellen” yesterday, he said, quote, “My contract is up. I have ‘Avengers’ three and four. We do three now and four in the latter part of the year and then after that, that is the end of my contract.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s over, though. In a separate interview last month he said he loves the character, and would be open to doing more, if that’s what Marvel wants.