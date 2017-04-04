Video: Meet Adoptable Gordo

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Gordo is a nine-month-old puppy and is described as a “bull in a china shop!” He’s growing into his skin and can be a little clumsy, but that’s what is so adorable about him! He likes to play and cuddle.

Related Link: Have you met Clay? Learn more about his story now!