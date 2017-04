Here are the most popular birthday cake flavors.

A new survey asked people to name the type of cake they would want for their birthday. And here are the 10 most popular…

1. Chocolate.

2. Cheesecake.

3. Chocolate chip.

4. Vanilla or yellow cake.

5. Red velvet.

6. Marble.

7. Carrot.

8. Lemon.

9. Coconut.

10. Funfetti.

