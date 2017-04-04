The Most And Least Stressed States

April 4, 2017 2:32 AM
What are the MOST and LEAST stressed states?

To determine the STRESS LEVELS of each state… Researchers looked at 33 different factors, including financial stability . . . work hours . . . divorce rates . . . how healthy people are . . . and how much sleep they get.

The ten LEAST stressed-out states are Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa, South Dakota, Utah, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Vermont, Colorado, and Wisconsin.

The ten states with the MOST stress are Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, West Virginia, Kentucky, New Mexico, Nevada, Georgia, Tennessee, and Arkansas.

Missouri is 20th, Illinois is 32nd.

