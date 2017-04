What are the BEST snack foods EVER?

Thrillist.com just released a list of the 100 best SNACK FOODS of all time based on . . . well, based on their staff’s opinions. Here’s their top 10…

1. Doritos.

2. Oreos.

3. Pringles.

4. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

5. Goldfish crackers.

6. Cheetos.

7. M&M’s.

8. Cheez-Its.

9. Haribo gummy bears.

10. Fritos.

