Social Media And Narcissism

April 4, 2017 2:45 AM
Which social media network makes us the MOST vain, self-centered, and conceited?

Which social media network makes us the MOST narcissistic?

According to a new study, the answer is INSTAGRAM. 64% of people said it’s number one. Snapchat was second, at 15% . . . Twitter was third, at 11% . . . and Facebook was fourth, at 10%.

The survey also found 67% of us like other people’s Instagram posts if they usually like ours . . . and 78% know someone who DELETES posts if they don’t get enough likes.

