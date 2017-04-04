Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz to Headline Outside Lands Festival

By Radio.com Staff

Outside Lands’ 10th Anniversary festival is shaping up to be a blockbuster with Metallica, The Who and Gorillaz among the major acts to grace the stage this August.

Related: Metallica Adds Mix Master Mike to North American Tour

Taking place over three days, August 11-13, the festival will also feature Lorde, Empire Of The Sun, Queens of the Stone Age, alt-J, Bleachers, Royal Blood and dozens more. With San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, festivalgoers will also find carefully curated food, wine, beer, art and comedy.

Regular 3-day GA and VIP tickets go on sale April 6 at 10:00 am PT at sfoutsidelands.com.

The confirmed Outside Lands 2017 lineup:

Metallica

The Who

Gorillaz

Lorde

A Tribe Called Quest

alt-J

Queens Of The Stone Age

Above & Beyond

Fleet Foxes

Empire Of The Sun

The Avett Brothers

Belle and Sebastian

Solange

Future Islands

ScHoolboy Q

Rebelution

Young The Giant

Little Dragon

Vance Joy

Kaytranada

Bleachers

Tove Lo

Action Bronson

Sleigh Bells

Louis The Child

Royal Blood

Shovels & Rope

Thundercat

Dawes

Warpaint

Dr. Octagon

Rag’n’Bone Man

Bomba Estéreo

Real Estate

James Vincent McMorrow

RAC

Temples

K.Flay

Hamilton Leithauser

Maggie Rogers

Sofi Tukker

Foxygen

How To Dress Well

SOHN

Electric Guest

Goldroom

Hundred Waters

Noname

Khruangbin

Kamaiyah

S U R V I V E

Kali Uchis

San Fermin

Joseph

The Japanese House

Mon Laferte

Lee Fields & The Expressions

The Lemon Twigs

Grace Mitchell

Porches

Jacob Banks

MUNA

Mondo Cozmo

John Moreland

Frenship

Sam Dew

Oliver Tree

Lawrence

The She’s