Crazy Snacks At Major League Ballparks

April 4, 2017 2:41 AM
Filed Under: ballparks, Crazy, league, Major, Phillips & Company, Snacks

Here are just a few of the CRAZY snacks that you can get at Major League ballparks this season.

Thrillist.com posted a list of the ten craziest new snacks you can get at Major League Baseball parks this year.

Here are a few…

– Cookie DŌ at Citi Field (New York Mets)

– Taco dog at Marlins Park (Florida Marlins)

– Chicken funnel cake sandwich at Chase Field (Arizona Diamondbacks)

– SPAM grilled cheese at Minute Maid Park (Houston Astros)

– Apple pie nachos at Coors Field (Colorado Rockies)

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live