Crazy Snacks At Major League Ballparks

Here are just a few of the CRAZY snacks that you can get at Major League ballparks this season.
Thrillist.com posted a list of the ten craziest new snacks you can get at Major League Baseball parks this year.
Here are a few…
– Cookie DŌ at Citi Field (New York Mets)
– Taco dog at Marlins Park (Florida Marlins)
– Chicken funnel cake sandwich at Chase Field (Arizona Diamondbacks)
– SPAM grilled cheese at Minute Maid Park (Houston Astros)
– Apple pie nachos at Coors Field (Colorado Rockies)
