Crazy Snacks At Major League Ballparks

Here are just a few of the CRAZY snacks that you can get at Major League ballparks this season.

Thrillist.com posted a list of the ten craziest new snacks you can get at Major League Baseball parks this year.

Here are a few…

– Cookie DŌ at Citi Field (New York Mets)

– Taco dog at Marlins Park (Florida Marlins)

– Chicken funnel cake sandwich at Chase Field (Arizona Diamondbacks)

– SPAM grilled cheese at Minute Maid Park (Houston Astros)

– Apple pie nachos at Coors Field (Colorado Rockies)

Click Here to see more.