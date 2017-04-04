Conversation Distance

How FAR AWAY should someone stand when they talk to you?

A new study asked people how FAR AWAY we want someone to stand when we’re having a conversation with them. And the average answer was 3.11 feet, which is a little more than an arm’s length away.

The study also asked people in other countries, and our answer was right in the middle.

People in Romania want people the furthest away, at 4.56 feet, and Hungary is second, at 4.26 feet.

South Americans seem the coolest with people getting close to them. People in Argentina only want you 2.5 feet away, and people in Peru averaged 2.6 feet.

