City Living Cost vs. Burbs Spending

April 4, 2017 6:01 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: city living, costs, family life, Paul Cook, suburbs

I’ve always wondered which life is cheapest for a family. These stats show a pretty dramatic difference.

Experts found that a family who lives in the city will end up spending $9,000 more a year than their counterparts in the suburbs. Families who live in the city spend an  average of $43,652 a year on housing and childcare. Shocker!

In the suburbs, families spend $34,579. Still shocked! That’s a ton of dough.

And if you think it’s a trade-off because suburban residents have to drive further to work, commute times generally are the same for both suburban and urban families.

(Money magazine #s)

