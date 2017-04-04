Canadian & British Babies Cry the Most in the World

Jill Devine April 4, 2017 10:37 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Babies, baby, Canada, cry, Crying Baby, Denmark, Great Britain, Italy, Journal of Pediatrics

According to a new study published in the Journal of Pediatrics, babies born in Canada, Great Britain and Italy cry more than babies anywhere else on earth.

Meanwhile, babies in Denmark, Germany and Japan cry the least, while Australian, American and Dutch babies fall in the middle of the pack. Researchers say the crying amounts correlate to colic rates across the globe.

Canadian babies were found to have the highest levels of colic at 34.1 percent, followed by the UK at 28 percent and Italy at 20.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, lead study author Dieter Wolke says countries like Denmark may experience low crying rates because “they’re more relaxed about it. They might have a little bit more support because of maternity and paternity laws…the father in the first few weeks can stay at home, too.”

If a study was done on babies who do not sleep, I’d be able to provide all kinds of useful data!

