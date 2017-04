In a lifetime, because of “financial incompetence”, the average person wastes…

According to a new survey, the average person will waste about $9,700 in their lifetime because of financial mistakes . . . or incompetence.

Which means that every adult in this country combined will blow $2.3 TRILLION.

The top four ways we blow money are: Bank fees . . . credit card interest . . . paying higher interest rates than we should . . . and investment losses.

