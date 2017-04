The Undertaker hung up his tights last night at “Wrestlemania 33”.

At “Wrestlemania 33” last night, The Undertaker retired after losing to Roman Reigns.

The retirement wasn’t announced. After the match, Taker just laid his gloves, coat, and hat in the middle of the ring, then walked off as the fans chanted “Thank You”.

The Undertaker is 52, and he’s been wrestling for more than 30 years. He started with the WWE in 1990. His real name is Mark Calaway.