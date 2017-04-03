A list of the WEIRDEST minor league baseball team names includes…

“USA Today” ranked ‘The 10 Weirdest Minor League Baseball Team Names.” And yes, these ARE real. Here’s the list:

1. The New Orleans Baby Cakes . . . the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

2. The Asheville Tourists . . . a farm team of the Colorado Rockies.

3. The El Paso Chihuahuas . . . the Triple-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres.

4. The Lansing Lugnuts . . . a farm team of the Toronto Blue Jays.

5. The Montgomery Biscuits . . . the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

6. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies . . . the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets.

7. The Orem Owlz . . . a farm team of the L.A. Angels of Anaheim.

8. The West Virginia Power . . . a farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

9. The Chattanooga Lookouts . . . the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

10. The Albuquerque Isotopes . . . the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

Click Here to see more.