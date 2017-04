People just picked their favorite store-bought COOKIES in a new survey.

The website Ranker.com just asked people to pick the best store-bought cookies EVER. And after almost 100,000 votes, here are the top 10…

1. Pepperidge Farm Milanos.

2. Oreos.

3. Keebler Fudge Stripes.

4. Oreo Double Stuf.

5. Nutter Butters.

6. Nilla Wafers.

7. Famous Amos Chocolate Chip.

8. Soft Batch Chocolate Chip.

9. Mother’s frosted Animal Cookies.

10. Keebler Fudge Sticks.

