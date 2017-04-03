The Age You Are Strongest and Earn the Most

April 3, 2017 4:33 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: Age, making money, Paul Cook, Stronger, weight

Okay, these are interesting numbers to see, but try not to judge yourself against them. At what age do we earn the most money?

According to the latest (Payscale.com) figures, women earn their most brag-worthy income at 39 give or take a year, with a median wage of $60,000.

Men, on the other hand, tend to reach their financial peak around 50, but their average range is higher, around $95,000.

Now that you are all deflated about that, let me throw another one at you like a 5 pound dumbell!

How old are you when you have the most strength? Research has found that your muscles are strongest when you’re in your mid-20s.

So, you can have more money, but you’ll be a total weakling or how about a poor tough guy?

