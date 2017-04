Sinbad made an April Fools’ Day video about the “Shazaam” movie that he NEVER made.

There are people on the Internet who insist SINBAD once starred in a genie movie called “Shazaam” back in the ’90s. So, for April Fools’ Day, Sinbad made a video with the site College Humor that features fake footage from what the “Shazaam” movie might have been.