Kathy Griffin put out a trailer for a fake “Annie” spoof called “Granny”, where she’s, quote, “the feisty redhead STILL looking for a home.” for April Fools’ Day. Lisa Rinna plays Miss Hannigan and Colton Haynes is Daddy Warbucks.