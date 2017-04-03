Mel B “Livid” Over Victoria Beckham’s Spice Girls “Carpool Karaoke”

Mel B is reportedly furious that Victoria Beckham is singing Spice Girls’ songs on an upcoming edition of The Late Late Show segment “Carpool Karaoke”.

According to The Sun, Mel is upset that Victoria is using the group’s music to promote herself after refusing to take part in a reunion to mark the act’s 20th anniversary.

“Mel is livid Victoria is all of a sudden embracing her Spice Girls past after years of trying to distance herself from the band,” a source dishes. “She was desperate for the girls to go on a very lucrative reunion tour to celebrate their music with millions of fans. But once Posh pulled out, the idea began to crumble leaving the members of the band who were keen to perform having no choice but to ditch it.”

The insider adds, “Mel feels it’s unfair Victoria is now using their music to boost her own profile.”

I can see both sides to this. The Spice Girls launched Victoria’s career and it IS “Carpool Karaoke”, which is a singing feature. On the other hand, I can understand why her band mates would be upset because they wanted to do something for fans and reunite, but Victoria wouldn’t play along. BTW – what’s Victoria promoting any way?