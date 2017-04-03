Mel B “Livid” Over Victoria Beckham’s Spice Girls “Carpool Karaoke”

Jill Devine April 3, 2017 10:29 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Carpool Karaoke, James Corden, Late Late Show with James Corden, mel b, Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham

Mel B is reportedly furious that Victoria Beckham is singing Spice Girls’ songs on an upcoming edition of The Late Late Show segment “Carpool Karaoke”.

According to The Sun, Mel is upset that Victoria is using  the group’s music to promote herself after refusing to take part in a reunion to mark the act’s 20th anniversary.

“Mel is livid Victoria is all of a sudden embracing her Spice Girls past after years of trying to distance herself from the band,” a source dishes. “She was desperate for the girls to go on a very lucrative reunion tour to celebrate their music with millions of fans. But once Posh pulled out, the idea began to crumble leaving the members of the band who were keen to perform having no choice but to ditch it.”

The insider adds, “Mel feels it’s unfair Victoria is now using their music to boost her own profile.”

I can see both sides to this.  The Spice Girls launched Victoria’s career and it IS “Carpool Karaoke”, which is a singing feature.  On the other hand, I can understand why her band mates would be upset because they wanted to do something for fans and reunite, but Victoria wouldn’t play along.  BTW – what’s Victoria promoting any way?

 

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live