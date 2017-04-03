Italian Film Festival of St. Louis

Jill Devine April 3, 2017 11:00 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Italian Film Festival, Italy

It’s back!  The 13th annual Italian Film Festival of St. Louis is going on now until April 29th.

This is your chance to go on a cinematic tour of Italy – all while in a comfortable theatre seat at Washington University, St. Louis Community College, or Southwestern Illinois College.  All films in Italian with English subtitles.  The festival is FREE and open to all!

Some of the movies include:

Like Crazy

An Almost Perfect Town

The Stuff of Dreams

Where the Clouds Go

You can call 314.422.3102 or click here for more information.

