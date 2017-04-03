According to a new survey, only 27% of us prefer a classic grilled cheese sandwich??!!

Here are five stats about how we eat grilled cheese…

1. 55% of people prefer to use just one type of cheese. The most popular is American cheese . . . cheddar is second.

2. Surprisingly, just 27% of us like to stick with the classic, cheese-and-bread combo. 73% put at least one other ingredient in there.

3. The four most popular add-ons are tomatoes, bacon, ham, and eggs.

4. The four WEIRDEST things we’d be willing to try on a grilled cheese are sauerkraut, tuna, peanut butter, and chutney.

5. And 64% of people said they’d be willing to take a bite of a “mystery” grilled cheese, where they had no idea what was on it. As long as there’s bread and cheese, about two-thirds of us would give it a go.

Click Here to see more.