Denmark’s 10 Rules Of Jante Law

People in Denmark are the HAPPIEST in the world thanks to following “10 Rules of Life”.

Denmark is one of the happiest countries in the world and one big reason are 10 cultural rules they live by called “Jante Law”.

Here are the 10 rules of Jante Law…

1. Don’t think you are anything special.

2. Don’t think you’re as good as other people are.

3. Don’t think you’re smarter than other people are.

4. Don’t convince yourself you’re better than other people.

5. Don’t think you know more than other people do.

6. Don’t think you’re more important than you are.

7. Don’t think you’re good at anything.

8. Don’t laugh at other people.

9. Don’t think anyone cares about you.

10. Don’t think you can teach anyone anything.

