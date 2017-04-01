11 Ways to Find Instant Happiness

While there are plenty of things to get you down in your twenties (see: rent, exes, an annoying job), there are also a lot of things that are sure to bring happiness to your life. With that in mind, Elite Daily has compiled a list of 11 easy ways to be your most happy self. Here they are:
- Ditch the toxic people in your life who bring you down. Surround yourself with good gems who make you better.
- Pave your own path in life. Don’t follow in someone else’s footsteps.
- Find yourself; don’t let your significant other define you. Bring what you have to offer the relationship to the table, because that’s what made your signifiant other fall for you in the first place.
- Dedicate time to hobbies you love. And embrace new ones you’ve dreamed of doing!
- Cross as many travel destinations off your bucket list as you can. It’s the prime time to satisfy your desire to explore.
- Do you and don’t care what anyone else thinks. Focusing on the opinion of others is a waste of your time.
- Don’t ever be blindsided by jealousy. It’s a toxic trail to follow.
- Get a pet. INSTANT happiness.
- Exercise your stresses away. Relieve any unnecessary stress by hitting the gym.
- Make plans with friends after work. It’s easy to get stuck into the routine of getting up, going to work and landing in front of the TV when you get home.
- Live on your own. Taking this step will make you grow up and feel free.