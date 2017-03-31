Winning Weekend: Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows Tickets

March 31, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Contests, Counting Crows, Listen to Win, Matchbox Twenty

Win: A pair tickets to see Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis on September 26, 2017.

Contest Ends: Sunday, April 2nd, 2017

Listen to Y98 all weekend long for your chance to call in and win a pair tickets to see Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis on September 26, 2017. 

Tickets are on-sale now!

Get lawn & select reserved tickets for $15 during first week of sales!  Offer valid through Friday, April 7th or while supplies last.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Sunday, April 2nd, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

