What’s Coming To And Going From Netflix This April

Here’s what Netflix will add and delete this April.
April brings about a bunch of incoming and outgoing shows for your viewing pleasure to Netflix…
COMING…
April 1
A Weekend with the Family
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Across the Universe
An American Tail
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster
Boy Bye
Born To Be Free
Cool Runnings
Good Witch: Season 2
Gremlins
Only for One Night
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’
Scooby-Doo
Schindler’s List
Something’s Gotta Give
Thunderstruck
Wynonna Earp: Season 1
Trouble with the Curve
Tropic Thunder
The Tenth Man
April 2
The D Train
April 4
Chewing Gum: Season 2 (Netflix original)
Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix original)
April 6
Disney’s The BFG
April 7
El Faro De Las Orcas (Netflix original film)
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 (Netflix original)
The Get Down: Part 2 (Netflix original)
Win It All (Netflix original film)
April 8
Kubo and the Two Strings
April 10
Documentary Now!: Season 2
April 11
Kevin Hart: What Now
April 12
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2
April 14
Chelsea: Season 2 (Netflix original)
El Elegido
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (Netflix original)
Sandy Wexler (Netflix original film)
April 15
Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Slam (Netflix original)
April 18
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (Netflix original)
April 19
A Plastic Ocean
April 21
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Girlboss: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Sand Castle (Netflix original film)
Tales by Light: Season 2 (Netflix original)
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 (Netflix original)
The Prestige
Tramps (Netflix original film)
April 22
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
The Secret Life of Pets
April 23
Liv and Maddie: Season 4
Phantom
April 24
Long Nights Short Mornings
April 25
Disney’s Queen of Katwe
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (Netflix original film)
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (Netflix original)
April 26
Real Rescues: Season 6-7
Trust
April 27
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 (Netflix original)
April 28
A Murder in the Park
Casting JonBenet (Netflix original)
Dear White People: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Rodney King (Netflix original film)
Small Crimes (Netflix original film)
April 30
Sofia the First: Season 3
GOING…
April 1
Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5
Angel: Seasons 1 – 5
Arrested Development: Seasons 1-3
Better Off Ted: Season 1
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Bones: Seasons 1 – 4
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7
Chaplin
Dollhouse: Season 1
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Firefly
House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8
Lie to Me: Season 1
Menace II Society
Resident Evil: Extinction
Rosewell: Seasons 1 – 3
Snow Day
Stomp the Yard
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: The Movie
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Boys from Brazil
The Escapist
The Princess Bride
The Riches: Seasons 1 – 2
The Usual Suspects
The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9
Vanilla Sky
April 3
Collateral Damage
The Circle
April 7
Legit: Season 2
Wilfred: Season 4
April 9
Hero
April 10
Legit: Season 1
Flower Girl
April 14
The Lazarus Effect
April 15
A Fantastic Fear of Everything
April 17
American Dad! Season 6
April 26
The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear
April 30
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Mirror
Born to Defense
The Defender
