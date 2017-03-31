What’s Coming To And Going From Netflix This April

Here’s what Netflix will add and delete this April.

April brings about a bunch of incoming and outgoing shows for your viewing pleasure to Netflix…

COMING…

April 1

A Weekend with the Family

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Across the Universe

An American Tail

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster

Boy Bye

Born To Be Free

Cool Runnings

Good Witch: Season 2

Gremlins

Only for One Night

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’

Scooby-Doo

Schindler’s List

Something’s Gotta Give

Thunderstruck

Wynonna Earp: Season 1

Trouble with the Curve

Tropic Thunder

The Tenth Man

April 2

The D Train

April 4

Chewing Gum: Season 2 (Netflix original)

Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix original)

April 6

Disney’s The BFG

April 7

El Faro De Las Orcas (Netflix original film)

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 (Netflix original)

The Get Down: Part 2 (Netflix original)

Win It All (Netflix original film)

April 8

Kubo and the Two Strings

April 10

Documentary Now!: Season 2

April 11

Kevin Hart: What Now

April 12

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2

April 14

Chelsea: Season 2 (Netflix original)

El Elegido

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (Netflix original)

Sandy Wexler (Netflix original film)

April 15

Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Slam (Netflix original)

April 18

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (Netflix original)

April 19

A Plastic Ocean

April 21

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Girlboss: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Sand Castle (Netflix original film)

Tales by Light: Season 2 (Netflix original)

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 (Netflix original)

The Prestige

Tramps (Netflix original film)

April 22

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

The Secret Life of Pets

April 23

Liv and Maddie: Season 4

Phantom

April 24

Long Nights Short Mornings

April 25

Disney’s Queen of Katwe

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (Netflix original film)

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (Netflix original)

April 26

Real Rescues: Season 6-7

Trust

April 27

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 (Netflix original)

April 28

A Murder in the Park

Casting JonBenet (Netflix original)

Dear White People: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Rodney King (Netflix original film)

Small Crimes (Netflix original film)

April 30

Sofia the First: Season 3

GOING…

April 1

Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5

Angel: Seasons 1 – 5

Arrested Development: Seasons 1-3

Better Off Ted: Season 1

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Bones: Seasons 1 – 4

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7

Chaplin

Dollhouse: Season 1

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Firefly

House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8

Lie to Me: Season 1

Menace II Society

Resident Evil: Extinction

Rosewell: Seasons 1 – 3

Snow Day

Stomp the Yard

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: The Movie

The Agony and the Ecstasy

The Boys from Brazil

The Escapist

The Princess Bride

The Riches: Seasons 1 – 2

The Usual Suspects

The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9

Vanilla Sky

April 3

Collateral Damage

The Circle

April 7

Legit: Season 2

Wilfred: Season 4

April 9

Hero

April 10

Legit: Season 1

Flower Girl

April 14

The Lazarus Effect

April 15

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

April 17

American Dad! Season 6

April 26

The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

April 30

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Mirror

Born to Defense

The Defender

