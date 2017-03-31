Photo: Justin Timberlake Throwback Pic

Jill Devine March 31, 2017 10:25 AM By Jill Devine
Mandy Moore celebrated Throwback Thursday yesterday by sharing this picture on Instagram:

 

People notes that on The Late Late Show in November, Mandy recalled that Justin once told her back in the day, “You have big feet for a girl.” She added, “I’m sure he doesn’t remember this at all. But I was so impressionable and I thought the world of him. He was on a pedestal. I mean, 16 years later, it’s stuck with me.”

I don’t think it’s crazy that Mandy still thinks about Justin telling her she had big feet.  She’s dead on when she says she was impressionable at the time and she heard it from a big star!!!!

 

