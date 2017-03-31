Photo: Justin Timberlake Throwback Pic

Mandy Moore celebrated Throwback Thursday yesterday by sharing this picture on Instagram:

Summer of 1999. Abercrombie tshirts and bucket hats. Opening for this guy and his band. Look at my nervous smile! 🙈 #tbt #memories A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Mar 30, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

People notes that on The Late Late Show in November, Mandy recalled that Justin once told her back in the day, “You have big feet for a girl.” She added, “I’m sure he doesn’t remember this at all. But I was so impressionable and I thought the world of him. He was on a pedestal. I mean, 16 years later, it’s stuck with me.”

I don’t think it’s crazy that Mandy still thinks about Justin telling her she had big feet. She’s dead on when she says she was impressionable at the time and she heard it from a big star!!!!