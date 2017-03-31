Lost & Found on UBER

I think I just found my new favorite webpage. Uber has released their “Lost & Found Index,” a comprehensive list of the many items North American riders tend to forget when they exit their ride. Very interesting stuff…
Some of the more unusual left behind items:
Sweet potato care package
Paycheck
Guitar
Engagement ring
Rubber mallet
School papers
Chair
Laser
Hot Cheetos
Pool stick
Smoke machine
Pearl earrings
Wedding outfit
Hard drive
Stroller
Bulletproof vest
Crime & Punishment (book)
Valium
Grill set