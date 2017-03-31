Lost & Found on UBER

I think I just found my new favorite webpage. Uber has released their “Lost & Found Index,” a comprehensive list of the many items North American riders tend to forget when they exit their ride. Very interesting stuff…

Some of the more unusual left behind items:

Sweet potato care package

Paycheck

Guitar

Engagement ring

Rubber mallet

School papers

Chair

Laser

Hot Cheetos

Pool stick

Smoke machine

Pearl earrings

Wedding outfit

Hard drive

Stroller

Bulletproof vest

Crime & Punishment (book)

Valium

Grill set