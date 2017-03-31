Donating To Friends On Facebook

Facebook is now going to let your friends ask for donations, BUT…

People can now set up “Go Fund Me” like campaigns to ask their friends for donations directly on Facebook.

If you want to set one up, you can ask for donations in six different categories: Education . . . medical . . . pet medical . . . crisis relief . . . personal emergencies . . . and funeral and loss.

So why is Facebook adding this feature? Well, they SAY it’s to set up a safe way to get money in times of need, but they’re also taking a CUT.

They’ll get 6.9% of whatever you collect, which they say goes toward, quote, “payment processing fees, fundraiser vetting, security, and fraud protection.”

