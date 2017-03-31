Crayola Retires Crayon Color

Crayola just announced which one of their core colors they’re RETIRING.

A few days ago, Crayola announced they’d be retiring one of the colors from their box of 24 crayons for the first time ever. They’ve removed colors before, but never one from that core group.

And they just announced which one it is: DANDELION is gone and they say it won’t ever come back.

Dandelion only got promoted to the box of 24 crayons in 1990, and the box will still have colors like yellow, orange, yellow-orange, apricot, and green-yellow if you need your “shade of yellow” fix.

They’re going to announce what color they’re replacing it with sometime this morning.

