Reality And Game Shows That Should Be Revived

Since several old reality and game shows are returning to TV, here’s a list of others that should be revived.

All kinds of TV shows are being revived these days . . . including the recently-announced returns of “Trading Spaces” and “Cash Cab”. So, E! News put together a list of 11 reality and game shows that “need” to be brought back. Here’s the list, in no particular order…

1. “Nick Arcade”, Nickelodeon

2. “Guts”, Nickelodeon

3. “Supermarket Sweep”, Lifetime

4. “Shop ‘Til You Drop”, Lifetime and The Family Channel

5. “Hollywood Squares”, NBC and syndication

6. “Remote Control”, MTV

7. “The Surreal Life”, The WB and VH1

8. “Work of Art: The Next Great Artist”, Bravo

9. “ElimiDate”, syndication

10. “What Not to Wear”, TLC

11. “Kid Nation”, CBS

