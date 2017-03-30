Lamar Odom No Longer Wants Khloe Kardashian Back

Jill Devine March 30, 2017 12:32 PM By Jill Devine
You know I’m not one to defend any of the Kardashians, but after reading the interview Lamar Odem gave Us Weekly, I can’t help but feel badly for Khloe.

In the interview, he says he doesn’t want Khloe back, because, quote, “I wouldn’t want to hurt her anymore.”

He really did do a number on her, between his cocaine use and his cheating.  He says, quote, “If there is one thing that I regret, it was multiple affairs with different women.  That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do.  I wish I could have kept my [love pipe] in my pants.”

He hid the cocaine use from her until she busted him one night using it in their home.

Here’s where I will defend Khloe … people are going to say she should have left as soon as she saw him using drugs and she should have known he was cheating on her.  You have no clue what YOU would do if you were actually in her shoes.  It’s easy to judge others and say you would do this or that, but if you aren’t in it, how do you know?  I feel as if she has already been through a lot when it comes to Lamar, she doesn’t need people judging her for his actions.

