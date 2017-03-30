Just Playing Wit Cha

College students and new graduates don’t use dating apps to hook up with people. They use them, but for another purpose.

A new survey of 3,500 college students across America shows they’re not using dating apps for sex or dates or love or anything really other than their own entertainment.

In fact, 91 percent of the students surveyed said they weren’t using apps to hook up at all; they just wanted to see the pictures of potential partners and get an ego boost when someone was interested in them.

I have even watched this being done at a party where two married friends were using a dating app as a party game. They were having a blast, but it made me feel bad for the poor dude on the other end thinking they were being genuine.