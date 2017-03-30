Just Playing Wit Cha

March 30, 2017 6:00 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: college student, dating app, party idea, Paul Cook

College students and new graduates don’t use dating apps to hook up with people. They use them, but for another purpose.

A new survey of 3,500 college students across America shows they’re not using dating apps for sex or dates or love or anything really other than their own entertainment.

In fact, 91 percent of the students surveyed said they weren’t using apps to hook up at all; they just wanted to see the pictures of potential partners and get an ego boost when someone was interested in them.

I have even watched this being done at a party where two married friends were using a dating app as a party game. They were having a blast, but it made me feel bad for the poor dude on the other end thinking they were being genuine.

More from Paul Cook
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live