Dance Moms Star Abby Lee Miller Cries Over Potential Prison Time

Jill Devine March 30, 2017 10:45 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Abby Lee Miller, bankruptcy, cheryl burke, Dance Moms, Dancing With The Stars, Entertainment Tonight, fraud, jail, money, prison, tv, twitter

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller broke down in tears when she discussed the possibility of serving jail time after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud.

“I just don’t want to fight anymore, I have, like, this much fight in me left,” she cried during a Wednesday interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t want to do it anymore, just save my tears for the pillow.”

She went on to say that she doesn’t think she deserves to be behind bars. “Well, like I teach my kids, life is not fair,” she noted. “In the end, I have to believe that everything will work out and the truth will come out–I think there’s a lot more to it. There’s a lot more moving parts to this case than anyone understands.”

 

If you didn’t hear, Cheryl Burke is replacing Abby, which is one reason why Cheryl didn’t return to Dancing with the Stars.

 

“People are super excited about it,” a source said. “Everyone is acting like kids in a candy store!”  Cheryl posted this on Twitter once the announcement was made:

I can’t see Cheryl being mean to the kids or the moms, which is great, but don’t you think Dance Moms thrived because of the drama?

 

 

