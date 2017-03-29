Who’s Your “Work Martyr?”

Every office has one. Work Martyrs never take vacation. Always have another pile of work to do. Feel no one can do their job if they’re gone.

BTW, if at least 2 of those descriptions sound like you, you are a “work martyr.” A close relative to the office workaholic, work martyrs are employees who work themselves to the bone because they believe they’re the only ones in the company capable of doing their job (and they hope their boss notices).

And even though there are plenty of indications that being a work martyr isn’t good for your health, your relationships or even your paycheck, a Monster.com study found that 39 percent of employees hope their bosses see them as a work martyr.

Know anyone like that? Give them a hug and tell em there is more to life than work.