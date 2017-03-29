The Scariest Female Villains

A list of the SCARIEST villainesses of all time includes…

PurpleClover.com recently put out a list of “12 of the Scariest Villainesses of All Time”, and it includes evil female characters from both movies and TV. Here’s the list…

1. Glenn Close’s character Alex Forrest from “Fatal Attraction”.

2. Louise Fletcher’s character Nurse Ratched from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”.

3. Bette Davis’ character Baby Jane Hudson from “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?”

4. Nancy Marchand’s character Livia Soprano from “The Sopranos”.

5. Margaret Hamilton’s Wicked Witch of the West from “The Wizard of Oz”.

6. Medusa from Greek mythology.

No specific movie or TV show was cited, but Medusa was a character in the 1981 movie, “Clash of the Titans”. And Uma Thurman played her in “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief”. The character has also popped up in multiple TV shows as well.

7. Joan Collins’ character Alexis Colby from “Dynasty”.

8. Angela Lansbury’s character Mrs. Eleanor Iselin from the 1962 movie “The Manchurian Candidate”.

9. Snow White’s evil stepmother The Queen. No specific role was mentioned, but Lucille La Verne voiced The Queen in the classic 1937 Disney movie.

10. Luciana Paluzzi’s SPECTRE agent Fiona Volpe from the 1965 James Bond movie “Thunderball”.

11. Judith Anderson’s character Mrs. Danvers from the Alfred Hitchcock movie “Rebecca”.

12. Piper Laurie’s character Margaret White from the original “Carrie”.

