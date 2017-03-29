SNL’s Live Coast-To-Coast Shows

Jill Devine March 29, 2017 11:31 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Harry Styles, Jimmy Fallon, NBC, One Direction, Saturday Night Live, SNL, tv

Earlier this month, Saturday Night Live said this month that it will wrap its 41st season with an unprecedented run of four episodes airing live in all four U.S. time zones.  Each episode will air live at 11:30 p.m. Eastern; 10:30 p.m. Central; 9:30 p.m. Mountain; 8:30 p.m. Pacific. For the Mountain and Pacific time zones, SNL will be repeated at 11:30 p.m.

The live-coast-to-coast shows kick off next month with Jimmy Fallon as the host on April 15th and Harry Styles as the musical guest.  This will be the third time Jimmy is hosting SNL, following his six-season run as a cast member from 1998-2004.  His appearance coincides with the launch of  “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon,” a thrill ride set to open April 6 at Universal Orlando Resort.

 

Chris Pine will host on May 6, Melissa McCarthy on May 13 and Dwayne Johnson on May 20.

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live