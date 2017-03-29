SNL’s Live Coast-To-Coast Shows

Earlier this month, Saturday Night Live said this month that it will wrap its 41st season with an unprecedented run of four episodes airing live in all four U.S. time zones. Each episode will air live at 11:30 p.m. Eastern; 10:30 p.m. Central; 9:30 p.m. Mountain; 8:30 p.m. Pacific. For the Mountain and Pacific time zones, SNL will be repeated at 11:30 p.m.

The live-coast-to-coast shows kick off next month with Jimmy Fallon as the host on April 15th and Harry Styles as the musical guest. This will be the third time Jimmy is hosting SNL, following his six-season run as a cast member from 1998-2004. His appearance coincides with the launch of “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon,” a thrill ride set to open April 6 at Universal Orlando Resort.

Chris Pine will host on May 6, Melissa McCarthy on May 13 and Dwayne Johnson on May 20.