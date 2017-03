The Tivoli Theater in the Delmar Loop comes up with some clever marquees. For the new Woody Harrelson movie “Wilson” they referenced Tom Hanks’ movie “Castaway,” and Hanks took notice:

That is correct. Woody Harrelson! I want a ticket! In St. Louis. Hanx (not Harrelson) pic.twitter.com/FFMLBrvqXS — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 25, 2017

We wonder who from STL sent the picture of the Tivoli to Tom?