John Legend Surprises Commuters by Playing Piano at Train Station

By Hayden Wright
It’s International Piano Day and John Legend treated London commuters to a surprise concert: The “All of Me” superstar performed in the St. Pancras Station, which is part of the London railway. A piano has long stood in the station as a kind of landmark, and Legend hopped on the keys to play “All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” and the Darkness song “Surefire.” His early-morning performance caught commuters on their way to work—not a bad way to start your hump day.
Legend announced his performance on Twitter moments before it began: “Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there?”
See some images and footage from Legend’s impromptu set here:
Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there?—
John Legend (@johnlegend) March 29, 2017
It’s International Piano Day today! We can’t wait to hear all the performances on our station pianos! 🎶🎹—
St Pancras Int (@StPancrasInt) March 29, 2017
so good!!! @johnlegend Takes Over Public Piano For Impromptu Gig At London Train Station https://t.co/hhKhzV4hIs—
KiSS 92.5 (@KiSS925) March 29, 2017
