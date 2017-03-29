Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” Lands Overzealous Fan in Jail

When I first read this story, I thought it was fake, but it’s not!!!!

A woman in the U.K. is in jail due to her obsession with Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” Uproxx reports that Sonia Bryce is spending eight weeks behind bars after neighbors complained she was playing the song on loop and too loudly for an hour and a half.

While landlords secured a court order forcing Sonia to turn down the song, she’s allegedly been arrested several times for violating the order. She also spent six weeks in jail in December for similar charges.

“You must learn that you should behave as a reasonable and responsible adult and not make life for your neighbors the misery that you have,” a judge told Bryce while handing down the latest sentence.

Eight weeks in jail for playing your favorite song over and over??!?! That seems a little extreme, but I’m not the neighbor that had to hear the song over and over and over and over …