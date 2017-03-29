Crayola To Retire Crayon Color

March 29, 2017 2:41 AM
Crayola is RETIRING one of its 24 core colors??!!

Crayola is going to retire one of its 24 core colors for the first time ever. They’re going to announce which one is getting cut on Friday, and we’re guessing it won’t be a basic color like blue or yellow, but probably one that’s more redundant like yellow green or scarlet.

The colors up for retirement are: red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo, and gray.

