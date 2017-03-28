Video: Meet Adoptable Chula

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

The thing that surprised me about Chula was her interaction with me because she only knows life on the streets. She has never been in a home full of love and cuddles, but she wasn’t skiddish of me. She’s still a puppy and has a lot of learning to do, but YOU could be the one to teach her about all the finer things in life!

Related Link: Have you met Argos? Learn more about his story now!