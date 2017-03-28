Things We’ll Do Behind The Wheel Once We Have A Self-Driving Car

Fully self-driving cars might be a ways off, but we’re planning to get up to all sorts of nonsense behind the wheel once we have one.

According to a new survey, here are the top ten things we plan to do once we don’t have to keep our eyes on the road with a self-driving car…

1. 45% will talk on the phone more often.

2. 34% will text and reply to emails.

3. 27% will read.

4. 21% will watch videos or movies.

5. 19% will take naps.

6. 11% will play video games.

7. 10% will meditate.

8. 7% will engage in SEXUAL activities.

9. 5% plan to drink ALCOHOL behind the wheel. 13% think it’ll eventually be legal if you’re in a self-driving car.

10. And 2% plan to exercise in their car once it can drive itself.

