The Most Popular Dog Breeds In Every State

March 28, 2017 3:02 AM
See what the MOST popular dog breeds are in every state.

Time.com posted a map that shows the three most popular dog breeds in every state.

There are only six states where Labrador Retrievers AREN’T the most popular.

German Shepherds are #1 in Indiana, Florida, New Mexico, and West Virginia. Beagles are #1 in Kentucky. And French Bulldogs are #1 in Hawaii.

The most popular dogs for Missouri are Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherds, and French Bulldogs.

The most popular dogs for Illinois are Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherds, and Golden Retrievers.

