The Most Common White Lies Parents Tell

March 28, 2017 3:17 AM
Here are the most common white lies parents tell.

A new survey found the five most common white lies parents tell…

1. Telling your kids that an annoying toy is lost . . . when you really got rid of it.

2. Lying to your friends about your parenting style. “Oh yeah, we totally limit screen time too . . .”

3. Saying you have to leave somewhere like a playground because it’s closing . . . even though it’s really not.

4. Pretending you didn’t eat their candy or other food.

5. Pretending to call the police because they did something bad.

