The remaining cast members of “The Fresh Prince” had a reunion over the weekend.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” cast reunited!

Tatyana Ali, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Will Smith, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell were ALL together at an event this weekend. Sadly, James Avery, who played Uncle Phil, passed away in 2013. No word yet if there is a “reunion special” in the works.

Click Here to see more.